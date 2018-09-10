Illiterate woman shocked as pet dog gets listed as her son in ration card

national

Illiterate woman at wits' end as she can't apply for government schemes for financial help as someone added her pet dog's name to her ration card

Yashodabai Shankar Vichare, who recently learnt about this

A pet has come to haunt a woman in the unlikeliest of ways. The illiterate grandmother, 75, has been running from pillar to post, ever since she found out that his name has been added on their ration card as her third 'son'. She was unaware of the mistake for years, until approaching the authorities to seek financial help from government schemes.

Yashodabai Shankar Vichare, a resident of Tarde village in Haveli Taluka, Pune district, got her family's ration card on October 25, 1999. Her husband died five years later and she raised their two sons alone. But, three years ago, they threw her out of the house and she began living near a temple. She survives on meals given by locals or goes to her relatives.



Motiram's name on the ration card

Remember Motiram…

The Vichares had a pooch called Motiram years ago. She learnt about him being her 'son,' when newly elected village sarpanch Sudarshan Chaudhari told destitute women in the village that they could apply for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and the Shravan Bal Yojana. Under each scheme women can get Rs 600 per month.

What three kids?

Vichare was shocked when she was told she could not qualify for both, as she has 'three children'. Yashodabai said, "Both my husband and I are illiterate. Someone mischievously added our pet dog Motiram's name to the ration card as our child. My two children have separate ration cards and don't look after me."

Prove he was a dog!

She added, "I approached the tehsil office where I was told to get the death certificate of Motiram and prove he was a dog, along with his birth certificate." Chaudhari said, "We are trying to help Yashodabai and have raised this issue with a superior revenue officer."

