Illogical to invest in new infra and neglect the old

Saddled with over 230 public transport buses that are lying in a poor state at its depots for want of repairs, the Thane Municipal Transport is making desperate attempts to salvage some of the vehicles and bring them back on the roads.

In a report in this paper, there were details about some of the buses waiting for so long, that their working life got over.

The unfortunate part is that proposals sent for repairs never took off, not for lack of funds but because of bureaucratic rigmarole. According to senior officials quoted in the report, the proposals had not been processed correctly.

There are efforts now to rectify the wrongs, but it is vital that we note how and why opportunities are lost because of red tape and miscommunication.

To become truly world-class and advanced we need to have all aspects ironed out and working in sync.

This is about vision and action together, so that there is smooth functioning on all fronts and a project, infrastructure, commuting facility whatever it may be in the city, is top-notch.

It is tragic to read that some buses may have outlived their utility simply idling at the depot. Mumbaikars need commuting options. Buses have also earned their stripes, particularly during this pandemic.

Mumbai's big red has got a new lease of life in these months. While the Thane buses are not in the same category, they are one more amenity for road transport and must be put to good use for citizens.

Before embarking on ambitious transport schemes, let us use the resources that we already have. It is illogical for us to invest in new infra, neglecting what is at our disposal and actually seeing it die out. Waste not, want not should be our dictum.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news