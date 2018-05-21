I'm a serial winner, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after FA Cup title

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League as they finished fifth in EPL



Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insisted he is a serial winner after ending a difficult season on a high by beating Manchester United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup thanks to Eden Hazard's penalty at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League as they finished fifth in EPL. "I am the first to understand because I am the coach of an important club in England, in the world, and it is right the club demands of me a lot," said the Italian on the constant speculation over his future. But Conte defended his record after winning a knockout competition for the first time in his managerial career.

"Also in a difficult season, I have showed I am a serial winner," he added. "This is the truth. To win in this way, this season, has given me more satisfaction than my wins in the past."

