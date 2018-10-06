I'm always under pressure to perform, says Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja says it's tough to live up to expectations after scoring maiden Test ton on home soil

Ravindra Jadeja is ecstatic after scoring his maiden Test ton in Rajkot yesterday. Pics/PTI

When Ravindra Jadeja smashed his third triple ton in first-class cricket — the only Indian to do so — in 2012 against Railways at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, it paved the way for his Test selection. And within a couple of weeks, he played the fourth Test against England at Nagpur.

However, his repeated failure to convert fifties into hundreds, gave rise to doubters and some reckoned that those triple tons were a mere fluke with hardly anyone relying on his contribution as a batsman.

At last, a Test ton

After spending close to a decade in international cricket, six years on the Test circuit and 55 innings later, Jadeja finally lived up to the expectations with his willow as he smashed his maiden international century against a hapless West Indies attack on Day Two of the first Test at his home ground here yesterday.

"My job is to just prove to myself whenever I get a chance. I don't play to prove [anything] to anybody. I play for my satisfaction," Jadeja said after the day's play.

If Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara headlined Thursday's action, yesterday it was skipper Virat Kohli leading the charge by notching up his 24th Test ton, Jadeja scoring the third ton of the Indian innings and a power-packed 84-ball 92 by Rishabh Pant that propelled India to 649-9 declared.

Thereafter, the Indian bowlers made the placid pitch suddenly spring to life, reducing West Indies to 94-6 in just 29 overs, a mammoth 555 runs behind, at stumps. Jadeja said it was a "very special" day in his career, and it sure was. He effected a run-out, a rather comical one at that, of Shimron Hetmyer, and claimed the wicket of Sunil Ambris (12) off the very first ball he bowled.

Interestingly, Jadeja's penchant to perform despite irregular call-ups has been remarkable. He was one of the stars of India's recent Asia Cup win in the UAE after being recalled to the ODI team after 15 months as an injury replacement. Though he has been a regular in the Test team, this is his just third match of the year and only his second Test in succession.

Pressure times

Jadeja admitted that the pressure on him is quite high with rare playing XI opportunities. "When you are not in the playing XI consistently and get a chance suddenly, there is obviously pressure to perform. You feel that you have to utilise this chance that you've got. Even in England, I felt I have got a chance here so I must do well. I am lucky that I performed well [at The Oval]. Then at the Asia Cup, I got an opportunity and did well too. I am happy with my batting and bowling," he said.

If Kohli and Pant kept the crowd entertained during their 133-run fifth wicket stand, Jadeja brought the crowd to their feet.

Pant's lofty shots left everyone in awe of his brute power, but the locals derived true pleasure when Jadeja broke into his traditional sword-wielding celebration after nudging one to mid-off for a single to complete his century.



Jadeja and skipper Virat Kohli share a light moment.

Kohli strolls to 24th ton

A rejuvenated Indian skipper Virat Kohli was back to what he does best — scoring centuries — as he notched up his 24th Test ton and 30th international century as captain yesterday. He slammed 139 against West Indies on Day Two of the first Test here.

Kohli is now only the second fastest, after Sir Don Bradman, to reach 24 Test tons. While the Aussie legend achieved the feat in 66 innings, Kohli has taken 123 visits to reach his mark.

While his partner Rishabh Pant went bang-bang at the other end, threatening to reach the three-figure mark before his skipper, Kohli built his

innings slowly but surely, concentrating more on the ones and twos. His 230-ball knock had just 10 boundaries and no sixes as he avoided any risks despite the West Indies bowling being quite mediocre to say the least.

