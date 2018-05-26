I'm being framed, insists Robin Morris

"My image is being maligned. It's all fabricated. I am exploring legal options to sue the news channel," Morris told mid-day on Saturday



Robin Morris claims he is being framed by Al Jazeera channel. "My image is being maligned. It's all fabricated. I am exploring legal options to sue the news channel," Morris told mid-day on Saturday.

"I was approached to be one of the financial advisors. I was told it is do with investments and stuff. I have no knowledge of all this," Morris added when asked how he landed in Sri Lanka.

"I will talk once I speak to my legal advisors," he insisted. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated an enquiry into the issue. "We have made repeated requests that all evidence and supporting materials relating to corruption in cricket is released immediately to enable us to undertake a full and comprehensive investigation," ICC GM (Anti Corruption Unit) Alex Marshall said.

