I'm engaged but have feelings for another guy

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am engaged to a guy whom I have known for a while now and we are supposed to be married in six months. Things seem like they are going well, except for the fact that I find myself thinking of someone else a lot more. This is another friend of mine who I have been close to, but whom I have never had a relationship with. The funny thing is, the more I think about him, the more I believe we would be great as a couple. I haven't mentioned this to my fiancé, because I don't think he will react well to this, but I don't know if I am making a mistake and rushing into something just because too much has happened and everyone knows we are to be married. What should I do?

You don't have a relationship with this friend of yours, and have no idea whether or not the two of you would be compatible. You don't even know if he feels the same way about you. If there was a past, and experiences that proved the two of you could make a great couple, that would mean something. At this point, all you have is a series of assumptions. Being unsure about a big step like marriage is common. What you should consider is whether or not your life would be the same without the presence of your fiance in it. Try and spend more time with him and figure out what he means to you, and whether or not you want to be with him, because that is the more important question.

I don't like lying, but am forced to lie to my boyfriend often, because he gets very upset about a few things. Please help me.

I'm not sure what these things are, so I can't comment on the lying, but the two of you certainly need to have an honest conversation about how you feel.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

