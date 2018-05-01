I'm feminine and a fighter too: Garbine Muguruza

Spanish tennis ace says people find it difficult to accept a female athlete who is both glamorous and competitive



Garbine Muguruza

World No. 3 tennis player Garbine Muguruza, 24, who is the current Wimbledon champion, says it's a myth that a female athlete cannot be a fighter and feminine at the same time. "It's a delicate thing because for some people, it's very hard to allow an athlete to be feminine. You can be feminine and you can say, 'I really want to beat her.' But I don't want to look like a little monster in the corner. Words like feminine and fighter can go together," Muguruza told British website TheGuardian.com.

The Spanish-Venezuelan player added that people do have notions that if a player likes to be well-dressed off-court, she is not concentrating on her game. "If you are a feminine athlete people say: 'Oh, she wants to be a model or she's not concentrating.' No. We are concentrating. You can be angry and competitive and a fighter and you can also be nice and wear something by Stella McCartney. I feel good in that and it's important for your esteem because you've got to be resilient. I'm a tennis player, and that's my priority. I like fashion but I would never want to be a model."

