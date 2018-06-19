UP doctor gets 100 calls a day from confused Mumbai students seeking admissions

Most phone numbers of 'guidance officers' given to students seeking Std XI admission don't work; one goes to a medical professional in UP, who is fielding unending calls every day

Candidates don't have to stand in queues anymore, but the online system has its own complications

The state board has really done a number on students seeking admission to Std XI. Hundreds of students with doubts about the online admission process have called on the provided helpline numbers, only to hear the dreaded words 'Wrong number' or 'This number does not exist'. mid-day called the numbers provided for all 34 admission zones, and found five of them to be duds.

Like hundreds of students, when mid-day called the contact number provided by the state board for wards A and B, it was not the admissions guidance officer who picked up. Instead, a Dr A B Mishra picked up, all the way from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. "Wrong number," he snapped, promptly disconnecting the call.

After this reporter called back, Mishra explained, "I have been receiving almost 100 calls a day from students in Mumbai. I am a doctor and can't even ignore calls. It is very frustrating for me and the poor students who are looking for answers.



Students who have the wrong number can check the board website for updated contact details of the guidance officers. Representation Pic

"After speaking to a few of the students, I realised why I was getting so many calls. I have emailed my complaint to the Maharashtra state board, and hope they take corrective measures. Not only is it a disturbance for me, but it must be disheartening for the youngsters who keep getting a wrong number."



It's not just in wards A and B (south Mumbai) that students are faced with such disappointment. The helpline listed for ward F-North, which covers central Mumbai, is also disconnected. Numbers given for Thane and Panvel are out of service, and the only thing you hear on calling them is, "This number does not exist." Ditto for the number given for Ulhasnagar.

Centralised process

With online admissions, the entire procedure has been centralised for junior colleges across the city. Students no longer have to fill out lengthy applications for each college, but have to fill out a single universal form online. To address any doubts they may have, the education authorities have set up guidance centres across all 34 zones, and have posted designated officers from the education department there to help applicants. Their contact numbers have also been provided in handy information booklets distributed among candidates, as well as on the official website.

Check the website

These five numbers were wrongly listed on the state board website, which is what mid-day referred to while making the calls on Monday evening. Upon reaching out to Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, this reporter learnt that several more numbers had been listed wrongly but were later corrected. However, students and parents relying to their information booklets have no way of knowing that correct numbers have been updated online.

"Some numbers have been printed like that. However, we have updated corrected numbers on the website and have underlined them," said Ahire. When asked about the five zones that still have wrong numbers, he added, "That might have been some mistake of a digit here and there. We will take corrective measures immediately."