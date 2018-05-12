I'm happy to stay at Liverpool, says Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian collected awards in Liverpool on Thursday after being voted player of the season by both the club's fans and his teammates before collecting the Football Writers' Association's award in London



Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has reassured Liverpool fans his stunning first season is just the beginning of his time at the club despite speculation over interest from Real Madrid. The Egyptian collected awards in Liverpool on Thursday after being voted player of the season by both the club's fans and his teammates before collecting the Football Writers' Association's award in London.

"I'm happy here, everything is fine," he said. "Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited. It is just the start."

