I'm just three fights away from a World title, says Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh

India's star boxer Vijender Singh is a busy man these days and it's not just boxing that's keeping him occupied.

While the 2008 Bejing Olympics bronze medallist has been training for four to five hours daily for his debut in the US pro circuit on July 13 against local favourite Mike Snider, whenever he's off his workouts, Vijender busy catching up on India's fortunes at the cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

"Today I arrived in Newark [USA] but for the last few weeks I have been training in Manchester and with the World Cup on in England, it's a very exciting time there for us Indians since Virat Kohli & Co are doing well. I don't have the time to watch matches, but I have been following the team's fortunes. I met Virender Sehwag and some of the Indian team's support staff. Everyone is confident that India will do well. I feel proud that we have made the semi-finals," Vijender told mid-day yesterday.

Vijender was supposed to fight in April in Los Angeles but an injury while sparring delayed things. And at 33, he knows that time may not be on his side, given his aim of being a world beater.

"My team is planning two or three fights this year, so after this one, I may have fights in October and December. I believe I'm just three fights away from winning a World title, which should happen next year," said Vijender.

The WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight champion is unbeaten in 10 pro fights till date, but felt Snider could be a tricky customer. "He has a bit more experience in pro boxing — 13 fights — but he has lost five too. He is a busy fighter, so I will have to constantly be on guard. But my trainer Lee [Beard] and me have worked out our strategies and I'm ready to fight and win another pro encounter," said Vijender.

