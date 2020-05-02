'I'm not interested in reality shows, instead fitness and fashion industry,' says Abhishek Agrawal

Abhishek Agrawal, a young fitness/fashion model, was seen in an interview recently wherein he talked about the reality shows. Abhishek is all over the news and has been keeping up with his social media lifestyle as well.

Recently in an interview, he told us about the importance of fitness and fashion in his life and how it has dramatically changed his whole lifestyle. According to our sources, he has been approached by the team of Splitsvilla twice, a highly telecasted MTV show.

However, due to his sheer dedication in the fashion and fitness industry, he decided to travel abroad and continue his work in the UK.

He also said, “I’m not interested in reality shows rather do something big in the fitness and fashion industry”.

With his continuous hard work and strong fan base, we hope to see the model in reality shows soon. He was last spotted in a fashion shoot in the Oxford Circus as he collaborated with famous brand ASOS. Similarly he’s seen with other knows brands like BoohooMAN, MVMT, EKSTER.

