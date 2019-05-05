I'm not thinking too far ahead: Jofra Archer

cricket

England allrounder Jofra Archer who was recently playing for the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the ongoing IPL reveals his plans for the future

Jorfa Archer

England all-rounder Jofra Archer has said that he isn't thinking too far ahead to the upcoming Cricket World Cup and he wants to take it one match at a time.

"It's game by game, I'm not thinking too far ahead. If I do well here, it will probably put my case forward. But I'm not focusing on the World Cup spot. Anyone would think about it," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Archer as saying.

Archer is not part of England's 15-member team for the World Cup at the moment, but all the teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until May 23 so the bowler can very well see himself part of the World Cup team if he puts up impressive performances in the series against Pakistan.

"All I can do is just play well here and hope. I'll try not to set my heart on it. Obviously, the guys have been together a long time and they probably do deserve it, so I won't feel too bad if I'm left out," Archer said.

The 24-year-old Archer made his ODI debut against Ireland on Friday and he managed to scalp one wicket in the match. However, the player admitted that he wasn't expecting to make debut for England as early as he did.

"It's done now. I'm here. It happened a bit quicker than I expected - I had my eyes set on 2023 and to be given the opportunity so early is really exciting. I'm here with a great team at a great time," Archer said.

Archer, originally born in Barbados, held a British passport and he was fast-tracked to the England cricket team after England Cricket Board's (ECB) changed its eligibility criteria.

"It's been very welcoming. I knew most of the guys before coming here but it's nice to come into a new team with some people you know. Sometimes the media can get things wrong and misquote people. Since I've been here I didn't feel any malice at all. It's a really welcoming bunch of lads. I'm happy," Archer said.

England takes on Pakistan in a one-off T20I and five-match ODI series beginning today and the team takes on South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30.

