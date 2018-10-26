I'm ready to play for India: Shubman Gill

cricket

Shubman Gill

Rising star Shubman Gill says he is ready follow his U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw into the Indian team, but is patiently waiting for his big break. In the presence of India and domestic veterans, Gill made the only hundred of the tournament in a high-pressure chase to take India 'C' to Deodhar Trophy final. "I am ready. I did not get the opportunity against the West Indies but I might get one in the next series," Gill told PTI.

