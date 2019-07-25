IM sends a letter thtreatening to blow up Bareilly station over Kanwar route

national

Bareilly: Purportedly the area commander of Indian Mujahideen (IM), Munne Khan aka 'Mullah' sent a letter to Bareilly railway station superintendent Satyaveer Singh, threatening to 'blow up the station if kanwarias pass through Muslim-dominated areas in the city'.

POst the threat, the vigil in and around the railway station was intensified and policemen in plain clothes were deployed there.

In the letter, the area commander has said: "I, area commander of IM, want to inform station superintendent that if Kanwarias pass through the Muslim dominated areas, we will explode the railway station. You better inform the police and the administration."

Station house officer of the government railway police, Bareilly, Krishna Avtar said, "We are keeping a close eye on each and every person visiting the station."

Notably, in the past few years, the district had hit national headlines due to the scuffle between two communities over the Kanwar route.

