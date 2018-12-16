I'm shelving self-care for now: Brooklyn

tennis

US tennis star Andy Roddick's wife, also an actress and entrepreneur, insists work and children are priority over gratifying herself

Brooklyn Decker

American model and actress and wife of tennis star Andy Roddick, Brooklyn recently said she wants to put in the hard yards now for a better future. Decker, 31, who will be starring in the Netflix show Grace and Frankie which will be released in January, is the cofounder of Finery, a virtual wardrobe management app.

The mother of two, Hank, 3, and Stevie, 1, said it's fine to priorities work over everything else. "My point with self-care is that I think women, specifically, have relationships. They have friendships. They have careers. They're wearing a million different hats, so to add one more thing to that to-do list to make you feel like you're failing I think is not healthy," Decker was quoted as saying by Pagesix.com.

"For me, right now, my life is completely chaotic. I have a one-year-old and a three-year-old and two jobs," Decker said. "I'm going to shelf self-care for now. Knowing that if I work my butt off right now, there's going to be a day - a time - where I can a take a step back and really give myself that time. Leaning into the discomfort - the change - is OK. You're not failing yourself when you're doing that. Delayed gratification is undervalued."

