I'm tired of fighting for Ronak, says Heena Sidhu

A disappointed India sharpshooter Heena Sidhu let out her frustration on social media yesterday amid reports that the Sports Ministry had called for a dropping of 21 names, including that of her husband and coach Ronak Pandit, from the Indian Olympic Association's list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the Gold Coast-bound Commonwealth Games.

"I have never lied, never cheated. I have always stayed true to my sport. I have been shooting for 11 years now and training with Ronak for the past 6 years. And for 6 yrs I have been having this fight. Be it funding for my coach, travel or even acknowledgement. I am mighty tired. I just want 2 put it out for everyone that Ronak is my TECHNICAL COACH. Anybody who has spent even 5 mins on the range will know i have only one coach and thats Ronak. He is also team manager for shooting.. the heading shud read as Sindhus Mom, Sainas dad and Heena's coach axed," the Arjuna awardee wrote on Twitter yesterday.

NRAI chief Raninder Singh assured her via the same medium that Pandit would be by her side in Australia. "Heena, please don't pay any attention to all this nonsense. Ronak will be there, I assure you," Raninder tweeted.

