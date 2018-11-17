I'm worried about dad with the shower scene in his pants: Jamie Redknapp

Nov 17, 2018, 10:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jamie Redknapp, 45, has said that he fears seeing his father Harry under the shower, ahead of his stint in reality TV show, I'm A Celebrity

I'm worried about dad with the shower scene in his pants: Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp, 45, has said that he fears seeing his father Harry under the shower, ahead of his stint in reality TV show, I'm A Celebrity.

Harry
Harry

"Dad hasn't really got any phobias, to be honest. As a kid he was never worried about spiders. I'm worried about him with the shower scene in his pants. I hope he finds a mate in there because from people I've spoken to the hardest things are lack of food, but he doesn't eat a lot my dad so that's gonna help him, and secondly it's the boredom factor, there's no racing channel for him to watch," Redknapp told British tabloid, The Sun.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Harry, 71, kept his stint on the show a secret so that his son doesn't scold him.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mithali Raj's journey from dancer to ace cricketer!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK