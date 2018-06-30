'I'm worried that she may end our relationship'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been having a number of arguments with my girlfriend lately, and we have been going through a difficult phase. She is currently out of town for an office meeting, and will be back in a week. She sent me a message last night, saying we needed to chat when she returned. I am really upset about that message, because I think it means she wants to end this relationship. I don't know if we can work out our issues, but I know that things aren't bad enough to stop trying just yet. Should I send her a message asking her to reconsider her decision, or wait until she comes back and listen to what she's trying to say first? If I send her a message now, she may think about this a little more seriously and avoid doing anything hasty. Is this a good idea?

Why are you assuming what her message is going to be before she actually sends it? If you believe there are problems, and she wants to end it, why not give her a chance to air her grievances and then find a way of looking at what the issues are? If she has something to say, you should allow her to, because communication may be one of the reasons why the two of you are struggling with this. I suggest you wait for her to tell you what's on her mind before jumping the gun.

My friends believe I should be married by 30, because delaying it can cause complications in my life. Are they right? I don't think I want to just yet, but they mean well, so I am confused.

You are the only one qualified to decide when you want to marry. Your friends aren't the ones who are going to spend the rest of their lives with the person you choose. Also, there are people who marry at 70 and still manage to make it work, while people in their 20s struggle.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

