IMA calls off nationwide strike over medical Bill

The 12-hour nationwide stir called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest a proposed legislation seeking to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body



Relatives of patients wait outside a hospital during the doctors held a nationwide strike in Patna yesterday. PIC/PTI

The 12-hour nationwide stir called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest a proposed legislation seeking to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was called off yesterday after the Bill was referred to a parliamentary standing committee.The committee has been asked to give its report before the Budget session.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, seeks to replace the MCI and also proposes allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a "bridge course".

