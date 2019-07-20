IMA Ponzi scheme: Mansoor Khan remanded to ED custody till Jul 23

crime

Mansoor Khan fled India last month after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam

The prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate by a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLAA) court on Saturday.

The ED got the transit remand of Khan at his resident on Friday night in New Delhi.

The SIT located and persuaded the owner and founder of IMA to come to India and submit the remand before the law.

Khan fled India last month after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. He later released a video where he expressed his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

A Special Investigation Team of 11 members, headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. The ED, as well as SIT, had issued lookout notice against him.

IMA jewels are embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a huge number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Khan is facing an investigation for allegedly duping 40000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He said that he had given Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which was not returned to him.

