Mumbai: IMA slams corporator for listing COVID-19 'medicines' in poster

An over enthusiastic corporator's poster for the 'My family, my responsibility' campaign has created a controversy, as it not only talks about the importance of healthy eating, wearing a mask, social distancing, etc. but has also given names of medicines prescribed for treatment of COVID-19. The IMA has strongly objected to the poster.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started implementing the campaign with the help of corporators and MLAs. Several corporators have also taken the initiative for awareness among residents. In one such attempt, corporator from Dahisar, Sujata Patekar, created and circulated a poster on WhatsApp, which mentions the medicines used to treat COVID-19. The poster has pictures of Shiv Sena leaders along with her. The medicines featured include those used to treat breathlessness, fever, throat pain/runny nose and cough.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised strong objections and pointed out that it is a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and these medicines should not be taken without prescription. "These are scheduled drugs and it is against the law to advertise them with the brand names. Most importantly, people will try to take them over the counter, which will be harmful to them. The effects of steroids will be serious in patients of diabetes, osteoporosis and liver cirrhosis," said Dr Avinash Bhondave, president of IMA. The IMA has appealed to the state government to stop the circulation of the poster.

"No such poster is being circulated by the BMC. Our posters have information about COVID facility centres, tests centre, etc. in the area," said Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of R North (Dahisar).

"It was just for information. I understand the medicines should be prescribed only by doctors as every patient's needs are different. On learning this, I immediately deleted the message," said Patekar.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news