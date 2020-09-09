IMA to move court over COVID-19 price cap by Maharashtra

IMA feels the government did not take members into confidence while making decisions to cap treatment rates. Representation/Getty Images

A week after the state government issued a circular extending the capping of charges for COVID and non-COVID patients in private hospitals, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra is set to approach the Bombay High Court. Doctors are also planning a rally at Azad Maidan and protests at various government offices starting this week.

On August 31, the state government extended the price cap on 80 per cent beds in private hospitals although the hospitals had asked for some relief. IMA members feel that the government did not take them into confidence while making decisions.

State IMA president Dr Avinash Bhondwe said, "The government should listen to our concerns as well. The rates at which we have been treating patients for three months are not affordable. It is impossible to run hospitals under these conditions," he said.

The appeal is expected to be filed in a day or two. Dr Bhondwe said that over 150 doctors have died on duty and many have been infected. As part of the protest, the participants will self-quarantine for one to 14 days.

Dr Bhondwe referred to allegations against private doctors and hospitals as 'mudslinging' and added that blaming private hospitals for the high death rate to hide its own failure is unfair on part of the government. "The government promised PPE kits free of cost but none of the private hospitals received them. We have to purchase them at Rs 1,200 a piece. COVID patients need 40-90 litres of oxygen per minute in the ICU. The government could have reduced the rates or given waivers for electricity bills," he said.

Equipment being wasted

On the other hand, around 70 nursing homes asked to stop treating COVID patients have also raised objections. Dr Aniruddh Ambekar, CEO of Lifeline Group of Hospitals and secretary of the Mid-Segment Hospital Association, said that nursing homes made significant investments for the pandemic. "We purchased Bi-PAP machines, additional ventilators and had to pay higher wages to the staff to treat COVID patients. Then suddenly, we were asked to stop admitting COVID patients. We can't survive by treating just non-COVID patients," he said.

Dr Ambekar added that while nursing homes and smaller hospitals have been asked to focus on monsoon-related ailments, it is a tricky situation since they have to deal with COVID-like symptoms. "There are so many patients who would like to be treated in a private hospital and are not getting beds. I think the patient should be given a choice and the government can inspect our infrastructure to decide," he added.

Big private hospitals too raised concerns over regulations that reduce bed capacity. At Lilavati Hospital, the sixth and eighth floors are COVID wards while the seventh floor, with around 80 beds, is a changing area.

"The authorities have overlooked certain beds which get consumed as donning and doffing area where doctors, nurses or resident medical officers change, wash and wear PPE kits. In doing so, beds on that floor are not being used," said Dr Jalil Parkar, a pulmonologist at Lilavati Hospital.

Aug 31

Day the state govt extended the price cap

80 per cent

Proportion of COVID beds that have a price cap

