IMA urges government to collect data of frontline medical warriors as they are at high risk

While the Indian government has stated that it does not have data on frontline warriors who died fighting COVID-19, a recent study by a medical journal in the UK shows that medical professionals and their household members contributed a sixth of COVID-19 cases. Medical professionals and their household members faced threefold and twofold risk respectively of contracting COVID-19.

In the backdrop of these findings, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) state arm requested the State and Centre to be sensitive about frontline warriors and that they and their families cannot be ignored.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA Maharashtra, said, "The Prime Minister saluted doctors by asking people to clap. But the government did not take cognisance of how many doctors and their families got COVID. The IMA, through its network, has estimated the death toll of private doctors in India to be 800 (till Nov 2). This includes 61 from Maharashtra. The COVID death rate for doctors is 10 per cent, six times higher than the national average death rate of 1.6 per cent."



The number of government doctors who got COVID and died is not known. "Infected doctors were not prioritised by the government. Resident doctors did not get regular salaries, there were no designated suppliers for PPE kits and private practitioners were left to fend for themselves," said Dr Bhondwe.

Dr Bhondwe added that a few government doctors who expressed their concerns were verbally abused by district administrative staff, especially in Maharashtra. "The government must stick to its promises and walk the talk," said Dr Bhondwe.

British Medical Journal's findings

According to Dr Wiqar Shaikh, senior allergy and asthma specialist, "British Medical Journal's (BMJ) study in the UK studied 3.8 lakh people (1.58 lakh medical professionals between 18 to 65 years and 2.29 lakh household members)."

"Those who treated COVID patients were three times more likely to contract COVID-19 and their families faced double the risk of infection than those who didn't. The risk for others was similar to that of the general public. A sixth of the COVID-19 cases in hospitals belonging to these high-risk groups is a shockingly large number for a developed country. One wonders what India's figures would be," Dr Shaikh said.

"Not only are such studies urgently required in India, it is also imperative that solutions be found and strictly adhered to," concluded Dr Shaikh.

Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington-Seattle, USA, said, "Instead of adding more cumbersome protective gears, the study has recommended a weekly switch work roster between patient-facing and non-patient-facing health workers to reduce susceptibility to COVID-19."

Dr Hira added, "COVID health workers are applauded by our national leaders akin to sacrifices made by our armed forces. Yet, the token social compensation declared by our state governments on death or disability of COVID warriors is not implemented. Any industrial house can use CSR funds to launch this compensation scheme in partnership with the government."

Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of Surgery, D Y Patil Medical College, said, "Initially, all health workers were in hotels and hostels. But as the overhead expenses started increasing, this practice was stopped. This increased the incidence of infection among family members of frontline workers."

Dr Vahgolkar added, "We should learn from the BMJ study and ensure adequate testing of frontline medical professionals, supporting staff and their family members."

Dr Vagholkar continued, "Education of medical professionals and hospital staff on precautionary measures should be overemphasised. There is a feeling of fatigue in abiding by preventive measures. Therefore, surveillance of medical professionals should continue."

1.6%

National average COVID death rate

10%

Approx. COVID death rate among doctors in India

What can India do?

Dr Shaikh's dos for govt for frontline medical professionals:

. High-quality prevention and control measures.

. Adequate supply of standardised PPE kits (preferably with an ISI mark) and other protective equipment such as N95 masks, face shields, gloves, sanitisers, etc. for all medical professionals.

. Free nationwide RT-PCR tests for medical professionals and their household members.

. Insurance policy

. Adequate nutrition and timely payment of salaries.

