Imaad Shah dons the look of sardar for his digital debut Posham Pa

Imaad Shah is essaying the role of a documentarian in the ZEE5's psychological thriller series Posham Pa

Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak is making his digital debut in ZEE5's upcoming original, Posham Pa. The young actor is seen wearing a turban, essaying the role of a Sardar. It is for the first time that he will be seen in this avatar and he underwent multiple look test for the same.

Imaad is essaying the role of a documentarian, covering the story about the two sisters and unravelling of how and when they committed these heinous murders. Posham Pa, a psychological thriller, inspired from a true story. The story of the film revolves around a psychologically disturbed mother (essayed by Mahie Gill) who coerced her daughters (essayed by Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna) into a life of crime.



Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay, written by Nimisha Misra and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd, New Born Films LLP and Vishant Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd, Posham Pa releases on 21st August exclusively on ZEE5.

Imaad Shah, who has been seen in films such as Dil Dosti Etc, Little Zizou, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, 404 among others, was last seen on the big screen in M Cream. The actor also turned composer for Irrfan-starrer Karwaan. He even directed a play The Threepenny Opera in 2017.

While Mahie Gill was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Family of Thakurganj and web series Apharan - Sabka Katega.

