IMD advises fishermen to not venture into sea between June 8 to June 12

The IMD also predicted that rainfall is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra

Representational Image

The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday advised fishermen to not venture into the east central Arabian Sea off Konkan and Goa coasts, as well as west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, off Somalia coast between June 8 to June 12, due to rough condition of the sea.

The IMD also predicted that rainfall is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra.

The widespread rainfall is likely to continue till June 10 and is likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai from tomorrow, said the IMD.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates