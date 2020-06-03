Cyclone Nisarga shifts south of Alibaug, Mumbai still on red alert, says IMD

According to recent reports, cyclone Nisarga has now moved 60 km south of Alibaug, 110 km south of Mumbai and 340 km south of Surat. According to information provided by IMD, Mumbai, the right side of the wall cloud will through the coasts Maharashtra mainly covering Raigad district and will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane in the next three hours.

As the outer spiral band passes through Mumbai and Thane, the cyclonic storm will make landfall in the next hour and pass through these districts in the next three hours. The current intensity of the storm near its centre is 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, the statement said.

In their statement which was issued at 12 pm, IMD stated, "The cyclone moved North-North Eastwards at a speed of 90 kmph during the past six hours. Cyclone Nisarga moved North East wards and would be very close to the coastal area of Maharashtra coast and South of Alibaug."

The wind forecast for coastal Maharashtra, as stated by IMD Mumbai, is 100 to 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph along and off Raigad, Mumbai while the wind forecast is 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph for adjoining areas of Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg.

Wind Speed in kmph

Ratnagiri - 37

Colaba - 09

Santracruz - 15

Dahanu - 11

Rainfall in (mm) since 08.30 IST of June,03

Ratnagiri - 30

Colaba - 07

Santracruz - 05

Dahanu - 0.1

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news