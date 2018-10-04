IMD: Heavy rainfall to hit Kerala, neighbouring states

national

Southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to the Met Department, interior places of Karnataka and coastal region of Andhra Pradesh are also likely to see heavy rains.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is expected at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, in addition to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The IMD stated that very heavy rainfall is expected in Lakshadweep and has advised the fishermen not to venture into seas.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over south and central Arabian Sea," it said in a statement. Kerala recently faced devastating floods that hit the state from May-end to mid-August claiming nearly 480 lives.

