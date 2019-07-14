IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today
In its general forecast for Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, it has also said that heavy rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the state
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): For the next three hours, several parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain claims, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Sunday.
The agency, in a weather forecast issued, said: "Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain are very likely to occur today during next three hours at isolated places over Kannauj, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas."
The weather forecast agency said that heavy rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the state. The forecast was for Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.
Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa.
With inputs from ANI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
mid-day honours young achiever icons at a felicitation night