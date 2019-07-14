IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today

national

In its general forecast for Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, it has also said that heavy rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the state

Representational Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): For the next three hours, several parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain claims, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

The agency, in a weather forecast issued, said: "Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain are very likely to occur today during next three hours at isolated places over Kannauj, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas."

The weather forecast agency said that heavy rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the state. The forecast was for Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa.

With inputs from ANI

