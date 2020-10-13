Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in city, Thane and Palghar on October 15

A sudden downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday afternoon caught Mumbaikars by surprise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Palghar and Thane on Thursday.

According to reports, the IMD’s Mumbai centre has issued the warning for over 15 districts of the state, including Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Satara for Thursday.

Mumbai Thane, Raigad Ratnagiri intense thunderstorm ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© activity to continue for next 3,4 hrs.

Mumbaikars, and all take care.

Returning from offices, please travel safely and take care. pic.twitter.com/y7vPUiYOn2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 13, 2020

The weather bureau has issued yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Paghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Sangli, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded.

Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy showers till October 16. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into west central, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till October 13 noon and over Gulf of Mannar during October 13 and 14.

“Maharashtra is already witnessing an enhancement in rain activity with thundershowers over interior parts of the state. This is likely to enhance further with a deep depression located over the Andhra Pradesh (AP) coast moving toward land from the Bay of Bengal,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

“Under its influence, a trough from the cyclonic circulation (weather system) associated with the depression over south-central parts of the country (AP, Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka). These factors are likely to enhance rainfall for Maharashtra and the Konkan coast,” Hosalikar added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news