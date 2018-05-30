IMD says monsoon will hit Kerala three days before its scheduled arrival
People travel in the rain as monsoon hits Kozhikode on Tuesday. Pic/PTI
The southwest monsoon on Tuesday hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, parts of east central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeastern states during the next 48 hours, it said. The onset of monsoon over the southern state of Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month long rainy season in the country.
"Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, 2018, three days ahead of its normal date," the IMD said.
The official onset date for arrival of monsoon in the country was June 1 and it takes more than a month-and-half to cover the entire country. The usual date for the monsoon over Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, its last post, is July 15. This is the second consecutive year when the monsoon has made an early arrival. Last year, the annual rainy season commenced on May 30.
Lightning, thunderstorm kill five in Jharkhand
Five persons were killed and as many injured in incidents of lightning and thunderstorm in Pakur and Chatra districts of Jharkhand since Sunday, police said. One person was killed while his wife was injured when the wall of their mud house collapsed during heavy storm and rain at Kanijhara village in Pakur district on Monday night, the police said.
Storm kills 34 in Bihar, UP
Thunderstorms struck at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 34 people as hutments collapsed and trees fell, officials said. Nineteen of them died in Bihar on Monday night. In UP, 15 people were killed and 10 injured, a senior official said.
Monsoons to be normal this year, says IMD official