IMDB 2019 list: Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan among Top 3 Indian stars
Disha Patani is on the second spot, followed by Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala.
IMDB today unveiled the 2019 Top 10 stars of Indian cinema and television web series and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bagged the Top slot. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. The actors appearing on the list are those who consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly STARmeter chart throughout the year.
Disha Patani, who was seen in Bharat, is at number two in the list, while War star Hrithik Roshan in on the third position. Kiara Advani is the fourth celebrity to have maximum page views across the year.
Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are on number five and six, respectively.
Salman Khan's Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif has occupied the eighth position, while Alia Bhatt is on number seven.
Take a look at IMDb Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television in 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
2. Disha Patani
3. Hrithik Roshan
4. Kiara Advani
5. Akshay Kumar
6. Salman Khan
7. Alia Bhatt
8. Katrina Kaif
9. Rakul Preet Singh
10. Sobhita Dhulipala
Well, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala are the new entrants in the list.
