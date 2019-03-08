IMEA opens 500th Passport Seva Kendra

national

"The 500th Passport Seva Kendra was made operational at Pratapgarh in Rajasthan on March 5, 2019," it said

New Delhi: The countrys 500th Passport Kendra has been made operational at Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the Department of Posts, had in 2017 taken the initiative to open Passport Kendras at the head post offices/post offices in the country, to be known as "Post Office Passport Seva Kendras" (POPSK).

Under this initiative, a total of 407 POPSKs had been made operational as on March 5, 2019. Besides, 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) too are operational.

