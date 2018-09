football

Prateeti Mody and Samara D'Souza scored a goal each

Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) beat Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 2-0 to win the girls' U-17 Mumbai Suburban District Sports Office (DSO)-organised Subroto Cup final yesterday. Prateeti Mody and Samara D'Souza scored a goal each. Pic/Suresh Karkera

