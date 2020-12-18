'Immediately relieve three IPS officers for Central duty'

The Centre sent a fresh missive to the West Bengal government on Thursday, asking it to immediately relieve three IPS officers who have been sought for central deputation, saying all of them were already given new assignments, officials said. In a communication to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said according to the IPS cadre rules, the Centre prevails over a state government in case of any dispute.

The three officers - Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) - were responsible for the security of BJP chief J P Nadda during his December 9-10 visit to the politically volatile state.

WB Guv asks state to take urgent steps

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging the state administration to take urgent measures on the apprehensions expressed by former minister Suvendu Adhikari, that he may be implicated "in false criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta." The Governor said politically inspired implication of opponents in criminal cases is unconstitutional and also crime.

As Adhikari quits TMC, leaders rally behind him

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculations that he might switch over to the BJP later this week. According to party sources, several disgruntled leaders are rallying behind him. Adhikari sent his resignation letter to West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Banerjee during the second half of the day.

Tweet talk

Mamata Banerjee, WB CM

'GoI's order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954'

