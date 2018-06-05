Immolation bid of two Congress MLAs of Amravati foiled
The police foiled an immolation bid by two Congress MLAs over farmers' issues near the district collectorate and detained both of them, an official said.
Virendra Jagtap and Yashmomati Thakur, the legislators from Dhamangaon Railway and Teosa constituencies respectively in Amravati district, were detained just before they could pour kerosene and set themselves ablaze, Deputy CP Chinmay Pandit said.
The local Congress unit had taken out a 'silent morcha' and given an ultimatum to the district administration to ask the agricultural produce market committee to start procurement of 'tur' and 'harbhara', Jagtap said. The party had also demanded farmers be given arrears of three months for their crops which were already procured, he said.
Minister faces case for insulting farmers
A case was lodged on Monday against Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for insulting farmers, a lawyer said. Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist, filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court. It will be heard next week.
