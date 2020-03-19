Immune Boosting Foods to fight off illnesses

A health immune system is the key for a healthy lifestyle. It is true that a weak immune system can impair your ability to fight off illness and infection, but if you eat a balanced diet that helps your immunity to boost it will be an additional benefit to your body. A healthy immunity system is the simple way to stay away from diseases- common cold and flu, infection.

Having a strong immune system, doesn’t mean that you will not fall sick, it means that- even if you do catch the infection, your body will be able to fight the infection quickly than an individual who has a compromised immune system. Below mentioned are a few top picked foods that can help individuals in the strongest form possible.

Vit C:

Vit C is a superstar nutrient in citrus, is brilliant for its role in supporting the immune system. It contains plethora of functions and works like a dream to prevent and cure basic infections. Other than the function of Vit C, it also has an antioxidant function. This prevents cellular damage and free radical formation. You can add daily dose of lemons/ oranges/ guava/ amla/ peppers in your diet.

Almond and Sunflower seeds:

In addition to Vit C, Vitamin E plays a key role in immunity. This kind of fat soluble vitamin boosts the activity of immune cells to support the body’s ability to fend off invading bacteria and viruses. Pair either with fresh fruits or whip sunflower seeds or almond butter into smoothies.

Colourful veggies:

Adding colorful vegetable is crucial to keep happy, immune system. Colorful fruits and veggies consist of many pigments- chlorophyll, astaxanthin, beta carotene- all these carry antioxidant properties and work at building the immune system. Vegetables like Bell peppers –red, green, yellow, red cabbage, broccoli, berries will work the most

Turmeric:

Turmeric is the magic spices that is been used by every Indians in every possible way, since time immemorial. Curcuminoids in Turmeric is a powerful immunebooster. It works as an anti-inflammatory, muscle relaxant, etc. It also work well for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The traditional and the most common Haldi Dudh is the go-to drink.

Ginger:

Ginger is a potent antioxidant that has been shown to naturally boost the immune system. It contains various of types of vitamins, some of which are iron, zinc, and calcium. Gingerol helps to reduce inflammation, chronic pain, sore throats and has also shown to have cholesterol-lowering properties.

Healthy gut:



With OTC antibiotics- we destroy the internal gut flora. A well-balanced gut flora is a key to a rock-solid immune system. A good daily dose of prebiotic and probiotic foods helps to balance gut flora and maintain a healthy immune system.

Berries:

Berries are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. Dark berries like blackberries, strawberries and blueberries not only taste great but they are also a great source of flavonoids which are highly effective antioxidants. It is important to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables to get the best of all fruits and veggies. Antioxidants help to ramp up the immune system.

By,

Delnaaz T Chanduwadia, Chief Dietician, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre

