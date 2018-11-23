Immunity boosting juices to consume during winters

health-fitness

Here are few juices that are all made from vegetables and fruit to keep you feeling in top form this winter

Representational picture

As the winters are setting in, there is a change in the weather and it is getting much colder than before. This is the best season for getting a lot of variety in your fruits and vegetables. At such a time, there are chances that the body will take time to adapt to the temperature outside. The beauty of every season is the rich variety of certain fruits and vegetables which are available only in that season when they have the right properties to contribute to maintaining our health. In winter, Immunity reduces and it is important to have juices rich in Vitamin C. Avanti Deshpande, nutritionist, Second Nature suggests few juices that are all made from vegetables and fruit to keep you feeling in top form this winter.

Here are some Immunity boosting juices:-

Guava: Guava fruit is a natural source of vitamin c. Per serving of the juice will provide almost 4 times the RDA of the vitamin C requirement for the day. The juice is also low in calories and filling. It can be safely given to children too. Would be a good option to carry in the tiffins. It will also help to get a radiant skin by virtue of the Vitamin C. A bottle 2 times a week is a good option for taking care of the Vitamin C levels for the week.

Apple-amla juice: Amla is a natural source of vitamin C. This juice will take care of the day's vitamin C requirements. Apple is also rich in polyphenols which will protect the body against the damage by the free radicals. A juice at breakfast every day for immunity boosting and natural source of antioxidant is recommended.

Mango and orange: Mango and orange both are rich sources of Vitamin C and also beta-carotene a colour pigment that has a property to boost immunity, reduce the oxidative stress and improve the skin texture. It's a natural source of sucrose and will give energy as a good head start for the day. Best would be to consume this as an 11 am snack or 4 pm snack. You can also mix this with other leafy vegetables like spinach and drink this as a smoothie in the day.

Nuts milk: Nuts milk is naturally rich in Vitamin E which will help to maintain a supple skin and reduce dryness. In the winters usually, the skin becomes dry and loses its lustre. This is maintained better with the help of the natural Vitamin E in the nut milk. The almond mango will also give an additional vitamin which is Vitamin A. With a variety to consume, it will give a benefit of getting the daily dose of the antioxidants which will maintain and supple skin.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates