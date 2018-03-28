Impeachment motion against CJI: Nobody contacted us, says YSRPC

This came a day after the opposition camp decided to draft an impeachment motion against the CJI in relation to the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP M. Rajamohan Reddy on Wednesday said that his party has not received any proposal for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. This came a day after the opposition camp decided to draft an impeachment motion against the CJI in relation to the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11.

Reddy, however, added that the decision on the same would be taken once they are contacted by the opposition leaders. 'Nobody has contacted us till now for this; we have only seen media reports. In any case, our leadership will decide if such a thing comes up,' Reddy told ANI.

The development follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the CJI. Earlier in January, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M.B. Lokur and Kurien Joseph in a press conference claimed that CJI Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring them, who are the senior judges of the apex court.

