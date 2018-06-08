Important milestone for Arjun, says 'happy' dad Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is in the junior India team for the two four-day games against hosts Sri Lanka

Arjun Tendulkar

WV Raman was Sachin Tendulkar's teammate on the batting great's maiden Test tour — to Pakistan in 1989. Now, Raman, the former left-handed batsman, will guide Arjun, the son of the baby of that 1989 team as coach of India's under-19 team which is set to tour Sri Lanka.

"We are happy on Arjun being selected in Indian under-19 team. It is an important milestone in his cricketing life. Anjali and I will always support Arjun in his choices and pray for his success," Sachin said yesterday.

Raman, who made his debut for India in 1988, played his last Test (v South Africa at Cape Town in 1997) when Sachin Tendulkar was leading India. Arjun is in the junior India team for the two four-day games against hosts Sri Lanka. Six-footer Arjun, 18, is a left-arm fast bowler and a handy batsman. Two India U-19 squads were announced in Bangalore with Anuj Rawat and Aryan Juyal leading the four-day and one-day side respectively.

