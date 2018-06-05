Important tips for diabetes patient while travelling

When travelling abroad, crossing time zones is tricky for people with diabetes because it requires adjustments to your insulin dosage

Wherever you go, diabetes travels along with you. With a little planning, you can handle your diabetes and enjoy your travel. It is always better to research about place where you are travelling, eg climate, food, facilities available by the hotel/travel agent. It is necessary to take health advice from your doctor preferably at least 4 to 6 week prior. When travelling abroad, crossing time zones is tricky for people with diabetes because it requires adjustments to your insulin dosage. You should mention your trip to your doctor at least a month before you leave so that your doctor can help you plan for the changes you will need to make to your insulin regimen.

Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre lists out some tips for diabetes patient while travelling

Diabetic patient are always recommended to carry their medicines or insulin in adequate amount along with their prescription. Always take your doctor’s letter informing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to your diabetes and your need to carry insulin; syringes, test strips, and other supplies. And not forget to carry their id proof card. Every diabetic patient has to keep to card in their pocket stating they are diabetic and in case of emergency contact number.

When you travel with insulin, give some thought to where you will be storing your supplies. Don’t store your insulin in the glove compartment of your car. Even backpacks and cycle bags can get quite hot in direct sunlight. It is always better to carry insulin in a cool pouch. Always keep away from direct sunlight.

Make sure to carry your medical kit. The kit should include basic medicines to treat common ailments like cold, cough etc. It should have bandages, gauze, antiseptic wound cleanser, adhesive tapes in case of any wounds. It always better to keep duplicate copy of your prescription and carry extra medications for any pre-existing medical conditions in first aid box. It is advisable for diabetic patients to carry extra insulin pen or vials in case of damage.

If you’re travelling to colder locales keep your diabetes devices and insulin out of the cold. Just like extreme heat, extreme cold can affect your insulin. While walking on beach you need to keep your feet healthy also. Diabetic patients lose their ability to feel pain on the soles of their feet (neuropathy). This can be dangerous when walking barefoot. It is advisable to Wear beach shoes while walking, and regularly check the skin of your feet throughout the day to prevent any wounds or blisters.

Carry some food with you, such as a sandwich, paratha, and biscuit, in case meals aren't available from elsewhere. You never know when you will be delayed, or when you will be stuck someplace for an extra hour or two.

