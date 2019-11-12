MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Imposition of President's rules an 'insult to the voters', says Raj Thackeray

Published: Nov 12, 2019, 20:26 IST | ANI |

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

MNS chief Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray

After the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday termed it as an 'insult to the voters.' "Imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra is an insult by the masters of the voters of Maharashtra," Raj Thackeray's tweet in Marathi read.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

raj thackerayshiv senacongressnationalist congress partybharatiya janata partymumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Pollsmaharashtranational news

Maharashtra political drama moves to Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK