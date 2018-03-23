Improved Sakshi Malik confident of gold at Commonwealth Games

A new defensive technique added to her repertoire, Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik is confident that she would fetch her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal when she takes the mat in Gold Coast next month



A new defensive technique added to her repertoire, Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik is confident that she would fetch her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal when she takes the mat in Gold Coast next month. The Rio bronze-winner has tweaked her leg defence on the insistence of her coach Kuldeep Singh Malik, something that has already got her a gold in the Commonwealth Championships in December last year.

Sakshi, however, refused to go into the details of the new technique. "I can't give the details of the techniques. But as I said, I'm looking for a gold medal and more confident now." According to her coach Kuldeep Singh Malik, her leg defence has improved and that will help her hold and attack. "It's a work in progress till we achieve 100 per cent. It certainly makes a difference not only in defence but in the speed," the coach said.

