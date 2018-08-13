Search

Imran Khan accepts King Salman's invite for Saudi visit

Aug 13, 2018, 21:29 IST | IANS

The Saudi King felicitated Khan for winning the July 25 general elections in Pakistan and expressed good wishes for the new government

Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan has accepted an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to visit the kingdom, it was announced here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, King Salman told Khan that the people of Pakistan had reposed their confidence in him and that Saudi Arabia seeks close ties with his government.

In response, Khan thanked the Saudi King and called Saudi Arabia "a friend who has always supported them in difficult times", the party said.

After accepting King Salman's invite to visit Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan also extended an invitation to the former to visit Pakistan.

