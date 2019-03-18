Imran Khan announces award for Pakistani NZ victim-hero

international

Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced a national award for a Pakistani man who lost his life in New Zealand's Christchurch mosque attack while apparently trying to tackle the white extremist. "Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid," Khan said, The Express Tribune reported.

Extending the government's all-out support to the aggrieved families, he said: "We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch."

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the deadly attack. Rashid, hailing from Abbottabad, received bullet wounds as he tried to overpower the shooter when he entered one of the mosques in Christchurch.

He succumbed to his wounds while under treatment following the attack and was identified as the individual who rushed at the right-wing terrorist attacking the mosque. His son, Talha Rashid, also lost his life in the same attack.

