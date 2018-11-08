Imran Khan asks Punjab govt to prepare compensation package for victims of recent protests

international

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pic/AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to prepare a compensation package for the people whose properties were damaged in the recent violent protests by religious extremists against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi.

Khan was briefed by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry about violent protests and the sufferings it caused for common people. The prime minister ordered that those suffered losses should be compensated, his office said.

He also "directed the Punjab government to prepare a package for this purpose." It was not known how much ordinary people lost during violence but government said that net financial losses of the state were between Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore.

