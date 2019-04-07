Imran Khan: BJP whipping up hysteria, No F-16 downed

international

The Indian Air Force has reiterated that it shot down a PAF F-16 on February 27

Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "whipping up war hysteria" and cited a US report to dismiss its claims of downing an F-16 fighter of the Pakistan Air Force.

"The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F-16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet," he said in a tweet. The Indian Air Force has reiterated that it shot down a PAF F-16 on February 27.

US count found no Pak F-16 missing

All F-16 combat jets of the Pakistan Air Force are accounted for, a US-based magazine said in a report, citing two unidentified American defence officials, contradicting an account put out by India.

