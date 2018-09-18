Imran Khan chooses Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit as Pakistan PM

international

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his first foreign visit since assuming power, officials said Monday. His two-day state visit to the kingdom will begin from September 18 on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The cricketer-turned-politician will call on King Salman and hold bilateral talks with the Crown Prince in Riyadh, it said. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Minister for Finance and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

The Ministers will also meet their Saudi counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation, the FO said. During the visit, the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on Khan, it said, adding that the Prime Minister will also do Ziarat at Madinah and perform Umra. Khan and his delegation will go to the UAE from Saudi Arabia. He will arrive in Abu Dhabi on September 19 on the invitation of Mohammaed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE. The two leaders will discuss bilateral issues.

