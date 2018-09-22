Search

Imran Khan: Disappointed at India's arrogant, negative response

Sep 22, 2018

The Indian government said on Friday that it cancelled talks with Pakistan following two "deeply disturbing" developments that led to Islamabad's "evil agenda" being exposed

Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed "disappointment" at India's response calling it "arrogant and negative" after New Delhi called off talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries, blaming Islamabad for glorifying terrorism.

"Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue," tweeted Khan.

"However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."

Indian External Affairs Ministers Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi was set to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, that could have marked the first thaw in bilateral ties that have steadily deteriorated.

The Indian government said on Friday that it cancelled talks with Pakistan following two "deeply disturbing" developments that led to Islamabad's "evil agenda" being exposed.

In one incident, terrorists abducted and gunned down three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a sharp escalation in militancy in the state which India says is backed by Pakistan.

Also, Islamabad had issued postage stamps in memory of Burhan Wani, a Hizbul Mujahideen leader who was shot dead by Indian security forces in July 2016, sparking widespread street protests.

Qureshi had called the development "unfortunate" and claimed that the decision was taken by New Delhi "under internal pressure".

"The reasons cited by the Indian side for the decision to cancel the foreign ministers' meeting, within 24 hours of its public confirmation, are entirely unconvincing," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry had said in a statement.

