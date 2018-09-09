Imran Khan govt faces embarrassment as second economist quits Economic Advisory Council

international

Succumbing to pressure from the hardliners, the Pakistan government on Friday withdrew the nomination of noted economist Mian, a member of the minority Ahmadi community, from the newly-constituted economic panel

Imran Rasul. Pic/Twitter

London-based economist Imran Rasul has become the second member of the new Pakistan government's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to resign in protest against the exclusion of US-based academic Atif R Mian who was told to step down from the body due to a backlash over his Ahmadi faith.

Succumbing to pressure from the hardliners, the Pakistan government on Friday withdrew the nomination of noted economist Mian, a member of the minority Ahmadi community, from the newly-constituted economic panel. "With a heavy heart, I have resigned from the EAC this morning," Rasul, a professor of economics at University College, London, said in a tweet on Saturday.

