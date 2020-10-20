Imran Khan incapable and clueless, has betrayed people of Pakistan: Opposition

Activists of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), wave parties flags during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan is 'incapable and clueless,' and his government is worse than a dictatorship, leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, alleged at its second rally on Monday.

The PDM, formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an 'action plan' to oust the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Under the plan a number of rallies public meetings and demonstrations will be held, before a 'decisive long march' to Islamabad in January next year. The first of these rallies was held on Friday in Gujranwala near Lahore.

"This incapable and clueless Prime Minister will have to go home," Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, which was packed with people including supporters and workers of the alliance's members.

"History has proved that the biggest dictators could not survive and what standing does this puppet have?", Zardari said targeting Khan and added that "this is not a new fight but this will be a decisive fight".

The rally here also marked the 13th anniversary of the twin blasts in Karsaz that targeted the homecoming procession of former PM Benazir Bhutto in 2007. The blast left around 200 people dead and several injured. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of exiled former PM Nawaz Sharif, attacked the PTI government for declaring opposition leaders and her father as 'traitors.'

Sept 20

Day the Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed

